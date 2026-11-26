Multisala Città della notte, programmazione film dal 26 novembre al 2 dicembre
Ecco film in programmazione e orari nelle 3 sale di “Città della notte” (strada provinciale 3, bivio Augusta-Villasmundo) da giovedì 26 novembre a mercoledì 2 dicembre 2026
- Gio 26 – Ven 27 – Sab 28 novembre – Mar 1 – Mer 2 dicembre
La notte delle fragole (Salvatore Ficarra, Valentino Picone, Vittoria Puccini, Anna Foglietta, Giulia Fiume) (1h e 31m): ore 17:15 – 19:00 – 21:00
Hexe: Il regno delle streghe (Hailee Steinfeld, Jodie Foster, Rashida Jones, Tracey Ullman, Walton Goggins) (1h e 49m): ore 17:00 – 19:00
Lorenzo – L’incredibile avventura di Jov (Jovanotti) (1h e 24m): ore 19:15 – 21:00
George Michael: The Faith Tour (George Michael, Herb Ritts) (1h e 54m): ore 17:00
Scrooge e gli spiriti del Natale (Andrea Riseborough, Daisy Ridley, Johnny Depp, Rupert Grint, Tramell Tillman) (1h e 58m): ore 21:10
- Dom 29 novembre
La notte delle fragole (Salvatore Ficarra, Valentino Picone, Vittoria Puccini, Anna Foglietta, Giulia Fiume) (1h e 31m): ore 16:00 – 20:00 – 21:45
Hexe: Il regno delle streghe (Hailee Steinfeld, Jodie Foster, Rashida Jones, Tracey Ullman, Walton Goggins) (1h e 49m): ore 16:00 – 18:00
Lorenzo – L’incredibile avventura di Jov (Jovanotti) (1h e 24m): ore 20:00
George Michael: The Faith Tour (George Michael, Herb Ritts) (1h e 54m): ore 17:45
Scrooge e gli spiriti del Natale (Andrea Riseborough, Daisy Ridley, Johnny Depp, Rupert Grint, Tramell Tillman) (1h e 58m): ore 21:45
- Chiusura: Lun 30 novembre
Per informazioni e ticketing
Clicca qui e acquista il biglietto
Tel: 0931 959998 – App: Webtic Città della notte – Pagina Facebook: Città della Notte
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