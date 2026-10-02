Eventi

Multisala Città della notte, programmazione film dall’1 al 7 ottobre

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Ecco film in programmazione e orari nelle 3 sale di “Città della notte” (strada provinciale 3, bivio Augusta-Villasmundo) da giovedì 1 ottobre a mercoledì 7 ottobre 2026

  • Gio 1 – Ven 2 – Sab 3 – Dom 4 – Mar 6 – Mer 7 ottobre

Digger (John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Riz Ahmed, Sandra Hüller, Tom Cruise) (2h e 9m): ore 17:00 – 19:20 – 21:30
Verity (Dakota Johnson, Anne Hathaway, Josh Hartnett, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Brady Wagner) (1h e 57m) (V.M. 10 anni): ore 20:45
Avengers: Endgame Extra (Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson) (3h e 5m): ore 17:15

  • Chiusura: Lun 5 ottobre

Per informazioni e ticketing

Clicca qui e acquista il biglietto

Tel: 0931 959998 – App: Webtic Città della notte – Pagina Facebook: Città della Notte

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