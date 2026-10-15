Multisala Città della notte, programmazione film dal 15 al 21 ottobre
Ecco film in programmazione e orari nelle 3 sale di “Città della notte” (strada provinciale 3, bivio Augusta-Villasmundo) da giovedì 15 ottobre a mercoledì 21 ottobre 2026
- Gio 15 ottobre
Je so pazzo (Massimiliano Caiazzo, Mariasole Pollio, Giovanni Ludeno, Giuseppe Brunetti, Leonardo Bianconi) (2h): ore 19:30 – 21:30
Street Fighter (Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, David Dastmalchian, Joe Anoa’i, Noah Centineo) (2h): ore 17:00 – 19:15
Mammina (Arabella Olivia Clark, Arian Moayed, Dichen Lachman, Jay Duplass, Jessica Chastain) (1h e 33m) (V.M. 10 anni): ore 17:15 – 21:30
- Ven 16 – Sab 17 – Dom 18 – Mar 20 – Mer 21 ottobre
Je so pazzo (Massimiliano Caiazzo, Mariasole Pollio, Giovanni Ludeno, Giuseppe Brunetti, Leonardo Bianconi) (2h): ore 17:15 – 19:15 – 21:15
Street Fighter (Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, David Dastmalchian, Joe Anoa’i, Noah Centineo) (2h): ore 17:00 – 19:15
Mammina (Arabella Olivia Clark, Arian Moayed, Dichen Lachman, Jay Duplass, Jessica Chastain) (1h e 33m) (V.M. 10 anni): ore 21:30
- Chiusura: Lun 19 ottobre
Per informazioni e ticketing
Clicca qui e acquista il biglietto
Tel: 0931 959998 – App: Webtic Città della notte – Pagina Facebook: Città della Notte
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