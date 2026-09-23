Eventi

Multisala Città della notte, programmazione film dal 22 al 30 settembre

di
pubblicato il

Ecco film in programmazione e orari nelle 3 sale di “Città della notte” (strada provinciale 3, bivio Augusta-Villasmundo) da martedì 22 settembre a mercoledì 30 settembre 2026

  • Mar 22 settembre

Ultimo – Tutto. Live a Tor Vergata (Giorgio Testi) (2h e 45m): ore 20:00
Coyote vs. Acme (Will Forte, Lana Condor, Tone Bell, John Cena, Eric Bauza) (1h e 44m): ore 17:30
PAW Patrol: Missione dinosauri (Carter Young, Hayden Chamberlen, Henry Bolan, Mckenna Grace, Rain Janjua) (1h e 28m): ore 17:30
Odissea (Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya) (2h e 52m): ore 19:30

  • Mer 23 settembre

Ultimo – Tutto. Live a Tor Vergata (Giorgio Testi) (2h e 45m): ore 17:30 – 20:30
Coyote vs. Acme (Will Forte, Lana Condor, Tone Bell, John Cena, Eric Bauza) (1h e 44m): ore 20:00
PAW Patrol: Missione dinosauri (Carter Young, Hayden Chamberlen, Henry Bolan, Mckenna Grace, Rain Janjua) (1h e 28m): ore 17:30

  • Gio 24 – Ven 25 – Sab 26 – Dom 27 – Mar 29 – Mer 30 settembre

Resident Evil (2026) (Austin Abrams, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, Paul Walter Hauser, Johnno Wilson) (1h e 30m): ore 21:00
Avengers: Endgame Extra (Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson) (3h e 5m): ore 17:30
Ultimo – Tutto. Live a Tor Vergata (Giorgio Testi) (2h e 45m): ore 17:30 – 20:30

  • Chiusura: Lun 28 settembre

Per informazioni e ticketing

Clicca qui e acquista il biglietto

Tel: 0931 959998 – App: Webtic Città della notte – Pagina Facebook: Città della Notte

ARTICOLO PUBBLIRED


Tags:, , , ,

Articoli simili

La Gazzetta Augustana su facebook

Le Città del Network

Augusta Siracusa

 

Copyright © 2026 La Gazzetta Augustana.it
Progetto editoriale a carattere periodico registrato al ROC (AGCOM) con n. 25784
Direttore responsabile: Cecilia Casole
PF Editore di Forestiere Pietro - P. IVA 01864170897

Copyright © 2015/2026 PF Editore

In alto