Multisala Città della notte, programmazione film dal 22 al 30 settembre
Ecco film in programmazione e orari nelle 3 sale di “Città della notte” (strada provinciale 3, bivio Augusta-Villasmundo) da martedì 22 settembre a mercoledì 30 settembre 2026
- Mar 22 settembre
Ultimo – Tutto. Live a Tor Vergata (Giorgio Testi) (2h e 45m): ore 20:00
Coyote vs. Acme (Will Forte, Lana Condor, Tone Bell, John Cena, Eric Bauza) (1h e 44m): ore 17:30
PAW Patrol: Missione dinosauri (Carter Young, Hayden Chamberlen, Henry Bolan, Mckenna Grace, Rain Janjua) (1h e 28m): ore 17:30
Odissea (Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya) (2h e 52m): ore 19:30
- Mer 23 settembre
Ultimo – Tutto. Live a Tor Vergata (Giorgio Testi) (2h e 45m): ore 17:30 – 20:30
Coyote vs. Acme (Will Forte, Lana Condor, Tone Bell, John Cena, Eric Bauza) (1h e 44m): ore 20:00
PAW Patrol: Missione dinosauri (Carter Young, Hayden Chamberlen, Henry Bolan, Mckenna Grace, Rain Janjua) (1h e 28m): ore 17:30
- Gio 24 – Ven 25 – Sab 26 – Dom 27 – Mar 29 – Mer 30 settembre
Resident Evil (2026) (Austin Abrams, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, Paul Walter Hauser, Johnno Wilson) (1h e 30m): ore 21:00
Avengers: Endgame Extra (Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson) (3h e 5m): ore 17:30
Ultimo – Tutto. Live a Tor Vergata (Giorgio Testi) (2h e 45m): ore 17:30 – 20:30
- Chiusura: Lun 28 settembre
Per informazioni e ticketing
Clicca qui e acquista il biglietto
Tel: 0931 959998 – App: Webtic Città della notte – Pagina Facebook: Città della Notte
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