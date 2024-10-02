Multisala Città della notte, programmazione film dal 2 al 9 ottobre
Ecco film in programmazione e orari nelle 3 sale di “Città della notte” (strada provinciale 3, bivio Augusta-Villasmundo) da mercoledì 2 ottobre a mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024
Joker: Folie à Deux
Mer 2 – Gio 3 – Ven 4 – Sab 5 – Dom 6 – Mar 8 – Mer 9 ottobre
Ore 18:00 – 20:45
Vermiglio
Mer 2 – Gio 3 – Ven 4 – Sab 5 – Dom 6 – Mar 8 – Mer 9 ottobre
Ore 18:00 – 20:30
Transformers One
Mer 2 – Gio 3 – Ven 4 – Sab 5 – Dom 6 – Mar 8 – Mer 9 ottobre
Ore 17:30 – 19:30 – 21:30
Chiusura settimanale: Lun 7 ottobre
Per informazioni e ticketing
Tel: 0931 959998 – App per smartphone: Webtic Città della notte – Pagina Facebook: Città della Notte
