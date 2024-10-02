Eventi

Multisala Città della notte, programmazione film dal 2 al 9 ottobre

di
pubblicato il

Ecco film in programmazione e orari nelle 3 sale di “Città della notte” (strada provinciale 3, bivio Augusta-Villasmundo) da mercoledì 2 ottobre a mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024

Joker: Folie à Deux

Mer 2 – Gio 3 – Ven 4 – Sab 5 – Dom 6 – Mar 8 – Mer 9 ottobre

Ore 18:00 – 20:45

Vermiglio

Mer 2 – Gio 3 – Ven 4 – Sab 5 – Dom 6 – Mar 8 – Mer 9 ottobre

Ore 18:00 – 20:30

Transformers One

Mer 2 – Gio 3 – Ven 4 – Sab 5 – Dom 6 – Mar 8 – Mer 9 ottobre

Ore 17:30 – 19:30 – 21:30

Chiusura settimanale: Lun 7 ottobre

Per informazioni e ticketing

Tel: 0931 959998 – App per smartphone: Webtic Città della notte – Pagina Facebook: Città della Notte

ARTICOLO PUBBLIRED


Tags:, , , , , , , ,

Articoli simili

La Gazzetta Augustana su facebook

Le Città del Network

Augusta Siracusa

 

Copyright © 2023 La Gazzetta Augustana.it
Testata editoriale iscritta al ROC con numero 25784
Direttore responsabile: Cecilia Casole
PF Editore di Forestiere Pietro - P. IVA 01864170897

Copyright © 2015/2023 PF Editore

In alto