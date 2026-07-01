Multisala Città della notte, programmazione film dall’1 al 7 luglio
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Ecco film in programmazione e orari nelle 3 sale di “Città della notte” (strada provinciale 3, bivio Augusta-Villasmundo) da mercoledì 1 luglio a martedì 7 luglio 2026
- Mer 1 – Gio 2 – Ven 3 – Sab 4 – Dom 5 – Mar 7 luglio
Minions & Monsters (USA) (R. Ranganathan, P. Coffin) (1h e 27m): ore 17:30 – 19:15 – 21:00
Supergirl (USA) (J. Momoa, M. Alcock) (1h e 48m): ore 19:30 – 21:30
Toy Story 5 (USA) (T. Hanks, J. Cusack, K. Reeves) (1h e 42m): ore 17:30
- Chiusura: Lun 6 luglio
Per informazioni e ticketing
Clicca qui e acquista il biglietto
Tel: 0931 959998 – App: Webtic Città della notte – Pagina Facebook: Città della Notte
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