Eventi

Multisala Città della notte, programmazione film dall’1 al 7 luglio

di
pubblicato il

Ecco film in programmazione e orari nelle 3 sale di “Città della notte” (strada provinciale 3, bivio Augusta-Villasmundo) da mercoledì 1 luglio a martedì 7 luglio 2026

  • Mer 1 – Gio 2 – Ven 3 – Sab 4 – Dom 5 – Mar 7 luglio

Minions & Monsters (USA) (R. Ranganathan, P. Coffin) (1h e 27m): ore 17:30 – 19:15 – 21:00
Supergirl (USA) (J. Momoa, M. Alcock) (1h e 48m): ore 19:30 – 21:30
Toy Story 5 (USA) (T. Hanks, J. Cusack, K. Reeves) (1h e 42m): ore 17:30

  • Chiusura: Lun 6 luglio

Per informazioni e ticketing

Clicca qui e acquista il biglietto

Tel: 0931 959998 – App: Webtic Città della notte – Pagina Facebook: Città della Notte

ARTICOLO PUBBLIRED


Tags:, , , , , ,

Articoli simili

La Gazzetta Augustana su facebook

Le Città del Network

Augusta Siracusa

 

Copyright © 2026 La Gazzetta Augustana.it
Progetto editoriale a carattere periodico registrato al ROC (AGCOM) con n. 25784
Direttore responsabile: Cecilia Casole
PF Editore di Forestiere Pietro - P. IVA 01864170897

Copyright © 2015/2026 PF Editore

In alto