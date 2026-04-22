Multisala Città della notte, programmazione film dal 22 al 28 aprile
Ecco film in programmazione e orari nelle 3 sale di “Città della notte” (strada provinciale 3, bivio Augusta-Villasmundo) da mercoledì 22 aprile a martedì 28 aprile 2026
- Mer 22 aprile
Michael (J. Jackson, M. Teller, C. Domingo) (2h e 7m): ore 17:00 – 19:15 – 21:30
Lee Cronin – La mummia (J. Reynor, M. Calamawy) (2h e 14m): ore 19:00 – 21:30
Alla festa della rivoluzione (R. Scamarcio, V. Romani) (1h e 38m): ore 17:00 – 21:00
…che Dio perdona a tutti (Pif, G. Buscemi) (1h e 54m): ore 19:00
Super Mario Galaxy – Il film (J. Black, C. Pratt) (1h e 38m): ore 17:00
- Gio 23 – Ven 24 – Dom 26 – Mar 28 aprile
Michael (J. Jackson, M. Teller, C. Domingo) (2h e 7m): ore 17:00 – 19:15 – 21:30
Lee Cronin – La mummia (J. Reynor, M. Calamawy) (2h e 14m): ore 19:00 – 21:30
Il figlio del deserto (N. De Maistre, K. Adams, N. Trans) (1h e 31m): ore 17:00 – 19:00
…che Dio perdona a tutti (Pif, G. Buscemi) (1h e 54m): ore 21:00
Super Mario Galaxy – Il film (J. Black, C. Pratt) (1h e 38m): ore 17:00
- Chiusura: Sab 25 e Lun 27 aprile
Per informazioni e ticketing
Clicca qui e acquista il biglietto
Tel: 0931 959998 – App: Webtic Città della notte – Pagina Facebook: Città della Notte
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