Eventi Multisala Città della notte, programmazione film dal 12 al 18 settembre

Ecco film in programmazione e orari nelle 3 sale di “Città della notte” (strada provinciale 3, bivio Augusta-Villasmundo) da giovedì 12 settembre a mercoledì 18 settembre 2024

Speak no evil – Non parlare con gli sconosciuti [Promo “Cinema revolution” + Promo “Cinema in festa” € 3,50]

Gio 12 – Ven 13 – Sab 14 – Dom 15 – Mar 17 – Mer 18

Ore 19:30 – 21:30

Finché notte non ci separi [Promo “Cinema revolution” + Promo “Cinema in festa” € 3,50]

Gio 12 – Ven 13 – Sab 14 – Dom 15 – Mar 17 – Mer 18

Ore 17:45

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice [Promo “Cinema in festa” € 3,50 a partire da Dom 15]

Gio 12 – Ven 13 – Sab 14 – Dom 15 – Mar 17 – Mer 18

Ore 17:30 – 19:30 – 21:30

It ends with us – Siamo noi a dire basta [Promo “Cinema in festa” € 3,50 a partire da Dom 15]

Gio 12 – Ven 13 – Sab 14 – Dom 15 – Mar 17 – Mer 18

Ore 21:30

Cattivissimo me 4 [Promo “Cinema in festa” € 3,50 a partire da Dom 15]



Gio 12 – Ven 13 – Sab 14 – Dom 15 – Mar 17 – Mer 18

Ore 17:30 – 19:30

Chiusura settimanale: Lun 16 settembre

Per informazioni e ticketing

Tel: 0931 959998 – App per smartphone: Webtic Città della notte – Pagina Facebook: Città della Notte

