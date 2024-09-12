Multisala Città della notte, programmazione film dal 12 al 18 settembre
Ecco film in programmazione e orari nelle 3 sale di “Città della notte” (strada provinciale 3, bivio Augusta-Villasmundo) da giovedì 12 settembre a mercoledì 18 settembre 2024
Speak no evil – Non parlare con gli sconosciuti [Promo “Cinema revolution” + Promo “Cinema in festa” € 3,50]
Gio 12 – Ven 13 – Sab 14 – Dom 15 – Mar 17 – Mer 18
Ore 19:30 – 21:30
Finché notte non ci separi [Promo “Cinema revolution” + Promo “Cinema in festa” € 3,50]
Gio 12 – Ven 13 – Sab 14 – Dom 15 – Mar 17 – Mer 18
Ore 17:45
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice [Promo “Cinema in festa” € 3,50 a partire da Dom 15]
Gio 12 – Ven 13 – Sab 14 – Dom 15 – Mar 17 – Mer 18
Ore 17:30 – 19:30 – 21:30
It ends with us – Siamo noi a dire basta [Promo “Cinema in festa” € 3,50 a partire da Dom 15]
Gio 12 – Ven 13 – Sab 14 – Dom 15 – Mar 17 – Mer 18
Ore 21:30
Cattivissimo me 4 [Promo “Cinema in festa” € 3,50 a partire da Dom 15]
Gio 12 – Ven 13 – Sab 14 – Dom 15 – Mar 17 – Mer 18
Ore 17:30 – 19:30
Chiusura settimanale: Lun 16 settembre
Per informazioni e ticketing
Tel: 0931 959998 – App per smartphone: Webtic Città della notte – Pagina Facebook: Città della Notte
