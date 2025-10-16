Multisala Città della notte, programmazione film dal 16 al 22 ottobre
Ecco film in programmazione e orari nelle 3 sale di “Città della notte” (strada provinciale 3, bivio Augusta-Villasmundo) da giovedì 16 ottobre a mercoledì 22 ottobre 2025
- Gio 16 ottobre
After the Hunt – Dopo la caccia (J. Roberts, A. Garfield) (2h e 19m): ore 18:15 – 20:45
Il professore e il pinguino (S. Coogan, J. Pryce, M. Breque) (1h e 50m): ore 17:00
Tre ciotole (A. Rohrwacher, E. Germano) (2h e 2m): ore 19:00 – 21:10
Tron Ares (J. Leto, G. Lee, E. Peters) (1h e 59m): ore 18:00 – 20:15
- Ven 17 – Sab 18 – Dom 19 – Mar 21 – Mer 22 ottobre
Per te (E. Leo, T. Saponangelo) (1h e 55m): ore 17:10 – 19:20 – 21:30
After the Hunt – Dopo la caccia (J. Roberts, A. Garfield) (2h e 19m): ore 18:15 – 20:45
Tron Ares (J. Leto, G. Lee, E. Peters) (1h e 59m): ore 21:15
Tre ciotole (A. Rohrwacher, E. Germano) (2h e 2m): ore 16:45 – 19:00
- Chiusura: Lun 20 ottobre
Per informazioni e ticketing
Clicca qui e acquista il biglietto
Tel: 0931 959998 – App per smartphone: Webtic Città della notte – Pagina Facebook: Città della Notte
