Eventi Multisala Città della notte, programmazione film dal 16 al 22 ottobre di

Ecco film in programmazione e orari nelle 3 sale di “Città della notte” (strada provinciale 3, bivio Augusta-Villasmundo) da giovedì 16 ottobre a mercoledì 22 ottobre 2025

Gio 16 ottobre

After the Hunt – Dopo la caccia (J. Roberts, A. Garfield) (2h e 19m): ore 18:15 – 20:45

Il professore e il pinguino (S. Coogan, J. Pryce, M. Breque) (1h e 50m): ore 17:00

Tre ciotole (A. Rohrwacher, E. Germano) (2h e 2m): ore 19:00 – 21:10

Tron Ares (J. Leto, G. Lee, E. Peters) (1h e 59m): ore 18:00 – 20:15

Ven 17 – Sab 18 – Dom 19 – Mar 21 – Mer 22 ottobre

Per te (E. Leo, T. Saponangelo) (1h e 55m): ore 17:10 – 19:20 – 21:30

After the Hunt – Dopo la caccia (J. Roberts, A. Garfield) (2h e 19m): ore 18:15 – 20:45

Tron Ares (J. Leto, G. Lee, E. Peters) (1h e 59m): ore 21:15

Tre ciotole (A. Rohrwacher, E. Germano) (2h e 2m): ore 16:45 – 19:00

Chiusura: Lun 20 ottobre

Per informazioni e ticketing

Tel: 0931 959998 – App per smartphone: Webtic Città della notte – Pagina Facebook: Città della Notte

