Multisala Città della notte, programmazione film dal 18 al 24 settembre

Ecco film in programmazione e orari nelle 3 sale di “Città della notte” (strada provinciale 3, bivio Augusta-Villasmundo) da giovedì 18 settembre a mercoledì 24 settembre 2025

Gio 18 – Ven 19 – Sab 20 – Dom 21 – Mar 23 – Mer 24 settembre

[Promo “Cinema in festa” tutti i film a € 3,50 da Dom 21]

The Life of Chuck (T. Hiddleston, M. Flanagan) (1h e 50m): ore 18:30 – 20:45

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Il castello dell’infinito (H. Sotozaki) (2h e 35m): ore 18:00

Downton Abbey 3 – Il gran finale (M. Dockery, J. Richardson) (2h e 3m): ore 19:10 – 21:15

The Conjuring: Il rito finale (V. Farmiga, P. Wilson) (2h e 15m) V.M. 14 anni: ore 20:45

Grand Prix (G. Arterton, H. Atwell, R. Beckett) (1h e 38m): ore 17:15 [Promo “Cine revolution” a € 3,50]

Chiusura: Lun 22 settembre

