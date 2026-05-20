Eventi Multisala Città della notte, programmazione film dal 20 al 27 maggio di

Ecco film in programmazione e orari nelle 3 sale di “Città della notte” (strada provinciale 3, bivio Augusta-Villasmundo) da mercoledì 20 maggio a mercoledì 27 maggio 2026

MESSAGGIO POLITICO AUTOGESTITO

Mer 20 maggio

The Mandalorian and Grogu (P. Pascal, S. Weaver) (2h e 12m): ore 16:45 – 19:15 – 21:35

Obsession (I. Navarrette, M. Johnston) (1h e 50m) (V.M. 14 anni): ore 21:30

Il diavolo veste Prada 2 (M. Streep, A. Hathaway, E. Blunt, S. Tucci) (2h): ore 17:00 – 19:15

Michael (J. Jackson, M. Teller, C. Domingo) (2h e 7m): ore 17:00 – 19:15 – 21:30

MESSAGGIO POLITICO AUTOGESTITO

Gio 21 – Ven 22 – Sab 23 – Dom 24 – Mar 26 – Mer 27 maggio

Passenger (M. Leo, L. Llobell) (1h e 34m) (V.M. 14 anni): ore 17:00 – 21:15

The Mandalorian and Grogu (P. Pascal, S. Weaver) (2h e 12m): ore 16:45 – 19:15 – 21:35

Il diavolo veste Prada 2 (M. Streep, A. Hathaway, E. Blunt, S. Tucci) (2h): ore 17:00 – 19:00

Michael (J. Jackson, M. Teller, C. Domingo) (2h e 7m): ore 19:15 – 21:30

Chiusura: Lun 25 maggio

Per informazioni e ticketing

MESSAGGIO POLITICO AUTOGESTITO

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Tel: 0931 959998 – App: Webtic Città della notte – Pagina Facebook: Città della Notte

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