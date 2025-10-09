Multisala Città della notte, programmazione film dal 9 al 15 ottobre
Ecco film in programmazione e orari nelle 3 sale di “Città della notte” (strada provinciale 3, bivio Augusta-Villasmundo) da giovedì 9 ottobre a mercoledì 15 ottobre 2025
- Gio 9 – Ven 10 – Sab 11 – Dom 12 – Mar 14 – Mer 15 ottobre
Tron Ares (J. Leto, G. Lee, E. Peters) (1h e 59m): ore 17:00 – 19:10 – 21:20
Tre ciotole (A. Rohrwacher, E. Germano) (2h e 2m): ore 17:00 – 19:10 – 21:20
Il professore e il pinguino (S. Coogan, J. Pryce, M. Breque) (1h e 50m): ore 19:15 – 21:15
A Big Bold Beautiful Journey – Un viaggio straordinario (C. Farrell, M. Robbie) (1h e 49m): ore 17:15
- Chiusura: Lun 13 ottobre
Per informazioni e ticketing
Clicca qui e acquista il biglietto
Tel: 0931 959998 – App per smartphone: Webtic Città della notte – Pagina Facebook: Città della Notte
