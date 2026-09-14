Multisala Città della notte, programmazione film dal 15 al 20 settembre
Ecco film in programmazione e orari nelle 3 sale di “Città della notte” (strada provinciale 3, bivio Augusta-Villasmundo) da martedì 15 settembre a domenica 20 settembre 2026
- Mar 15 – Mer 16 – Gio 17 – Ven 18 – Sab 19 – Dom 20 settembre
Mutiny – Inverti la rotta (Jason Statham, Annabelle Wallis, Roland Møller, Ramon Tikaram, Arnas Fedaravicius) (1h e 35m): ore 21:30
PAW Patrol – Missione dinosauri (Carter Young, Hayden Chamberlen, Henry Bolan, Mckenna Grace, Rain Janjua) (1h e 28m): ore 17:30
Coyote vs. Acme (Will Forte, Lana Condor, Tone Bell, John Cena, Eric Bauza) (1h e 44m): ore 17:30 – 19:30
Odissea (Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya) (2h e 52m): ore 19:00
- Chiusura: Lun 21 settembre
Per informazioni e ticketing
Clicca qui e acquista il biglietto
Tel: 0931 959998 – App: Webtic Città della notte – Pagina Facebook: Città della Notte
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