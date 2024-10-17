Eventi

Multisala Città della notte, programmazione film dal 17 al 23 ottobre

di
pubblicato il

Ecco film in programmazione e orari nelle 3 sale di “Città della notte” (strada provinciale 3, bivio Augusta-Villasmundo) da giovedì 17 ottobre a mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024

Smile 2

Gio 17 – Ven 18 – Sab 19 – Dom 20 – Mar 22 – Mer 23 ottobre

Ore 19:30 – 21:45

Il robot selvaggio

Gio 17 – Ven 18 – Sab 19 – Dom 20 – Mar 22 – Mer 23 ottobre

Ore 17:30 – 19:30 – 21:30

Iddu – L’ultimo padrino

Gio 17 – Ven 18 – Sab 19 – Dom 20 – Mar 22 – Mer 23 ottobre

Ore 17:00 – 19:20 – 21:40

Joker: Folie à Deux

Gio 17 – Ven 18 – Sab 19 – Dom 20 – Mar 22 – Mer 23 ottobre

Ore 17:00

Chiusura settimanale: Lun 21 ottobre

Per informazioni e ticketing

Clicca qui e acquista il biglietto

Tel: 0931 959998 – App per smartphone: Webtic Città della notte – Pagina Facebook: Città della Notte

