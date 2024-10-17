Multisala Città della notte, programmazione film dal 17 al 23 ottobre
Ecco film in programmazione e orari nelle 3 sale di “Città della notte” (strada provinciale 3, bivio Augusta-Villasmundo) da giovedì 17 ottobre a mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024
Smile 2
Gio 17 – Ven 18 – Sab 19 – Dom 20 – Mar 22 – Mer 23 ottobre
Ore 19:30 – 21:45
Il robot selvaggio
Gio 17 – Ven 18 – Sab 19 – Dom 20 – Mar 22 – Mer 23 ottobre
Ore 17:30 – 19:30 – 21:30
Iddu – L’ultimo padrino
Gio 17 – Ven 18 – Sab 19 – Dom 20 – Mar 22 – Mer 23 ottobre
Ore 17:00 – 19:20 – 21:40
Joker: Folie à Deux
Gio 17 – Ven 18 – Sab 19 – Dom 20 – Mar 22 – Mer 23 ottobre
Ore 17:00
Chiusura settimanale: Lun 21 ottobre
Per informazioni e ticketing
Clicca qui e acquista il biglietto
Tel: 0931 959998 – App per smartphone: Webtic Città della notte – Pagina Facebook: Città della Notte
