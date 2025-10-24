Eventi Multisala Città della notte, programmazione film dal 23 al 29 ottobre di

Ecco film in programmazione e orari nelle 3 sale di “Città della notte” (strada provinciale 3, bivio Augusta-Villasmundo) da giovedì 23 ottobre a mercoledì 29 ottobre 2025

Gio 23 – Ven 24 – Sab 25 – Dom 26 – Mar 28 – Mer 29 ottobre

La famiglia Halloween (E. Lynch) (1h e 26m): ore 17:00

La vita va così (D. Abatantuono, V. Raffaele, G. Cucciari, A. Baglio) (1h e 58m): ore 17:00 – 19:10 – 21:20

Per te (E. Leo, T. Saponangelo) (1h e 55m): ore 19:10 – 21:15

After the Hunt (J. Roberts, A. Garfield) (2h e 19m): ore 18:35 – 21:00

Tre ciotole (A. Rohrwacher, E. Germano) (2h e 2m): ore 17:00

Chiusura: Lun 27 ottobre

Per informazioni e ticketing

Tel: 0931 959998 – App per smartphone: Webtic Città della notte – Pagina Facebook: Città della Notte

