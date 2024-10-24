Eventi

Multisala Città della notte, programmazione film dal 24 al 30 ottobre

Ecco film in programmazione e orari nelle 3 sale di “Città della notte” (strada provinciale 3, bivio Augusta-Villasmundo) da giovedì 24 ottobre a mercoledì 30 ottobre 2024

Venom: The last dance

Gio 24 – Ven 25 – Sab 26 – Mar 29 – Mer 30 ottobre

Ore 17:30 – 19:30 – 21:30

Dom 27 ottobre

Ore 18:00 – 20:00 – 21:00

Parthenope

Gio 24 – Ven 25 – Sab 26 – Mar 29 – Mer 30 ottobre

Ore 17:30 – 20:15

Dom 27 ottobre

Ore 16:00 – 18:30

Smile 2

Gio 24 – Ven 25 – Sab 26 – Mar 29 – Mer 30 ottobre

Ore 21:00

Dom 27 ottobre

Ore 22:00

Il robot selvaggio

Gio 24 – Ven 25 – Sab 26 – Mar 29 – Mer 30 ottobre

Ore 17:00 – 19:00

Dom 27 ottobre

Ore 16:00

Chiusura settimanale: Lun 28 ottobre

Tel: 0931 959998 – App per smartphone: Webtic Città della notte – Pagina Facebook: Città della Notte

