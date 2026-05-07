Multisala Città della notte, programmazione film dal 6 al 12 maggio
Ecco film in programmazione e orari nelle 3 sale di “Città della notte” (strada provinciale 3, bivio Augusta-Villasmundo) da mercoledì 6 maggio a martedì 12 maggio 2026
- Mer 6 – Gio 7 – Ven 8 – Mar 12 maggio
Mortal Kombat II (K. Urban, A. Rudolph, J. MacNamee) (1h e 56m): ore 17:00 – 19:15 – 21:30
Il diavolo veste Prada 2 (M. Streep, A. Hathaway, E. Blunt, S. Tucci) (2h): ore 17:00 – 19:15 – 21:30
Michael (J. Jackson, M. Teller, C. Domingo) (2h e 7m): ore 17:00 – 19:15 – 21:30
- Sab 9 – Dom 10 maggio
Mortal Kombat II (K. Urban, A. Rudolph, J. MacNamee) (1h e 56m): ore 16:00 – 22:40
Il diavolo veste Prada 2 (M. Streep, A. Hathaway, E. Blunt, S. Tucci) (2h): ore 18:15 – 20:30 – 22:40
Michael (J. Jackson, M. Teller, C. Domingo) (2h e 7m): ore 16:00 – 18:15 – 20:30
- Chiusura: Lun 11 maggio
Per informazioni e ticketing
Clicca qui e acquista il biglietto
Tel: 0931 959998 – App: Webtic Città della notte – Pagina Facebook: Città della Notte
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