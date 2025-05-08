Eventi

Multisala Città della notte, programmazione film dall’8 al 14 maggio

pubblicato il

Ecco film in programmazione e orari nelle 3 sale di “Città della notte” (strada provinciale 3, bivio Augusta-Villasmundo) da giovedì 8 maggio a mercoledì 14 maggio 2025

  • Gio 8 – Ven 9 – Dom 11 – Mar 13 – Mer 14 maggio

THE LEGEND OF OCHI (W. Dafoe, E. Watson) (1h 36m): ore 17:30 – 19:20

MALAMORE (S. Susinna, G. Schiavo) (1h 39m): ore 19:20 – 21:15

FLIGHT RISK – TRAPPOLA AD ALTA QUOTA (M. Gibson, M. Wahlberg) (1h 31m): ore 17:30 – 21:15

THUNDERBOLTS* (Marvel) (2h 6m): ore 18:00 – 20:30

  • Sab 10 maggio

THE LEGEND OF OCHI (W. Dafoe, E. Watson) (1h 36m): ore 16:00 – 17:50

MALAMORE (S. Susinna, G. Schiavo) (1h 39m): ore 19:40 – 21:30

FLIGHT RISK – TRAPPOLA AD ALTA QUOTA (M. Gibson, M. Wahlberg) (1h 31m): ore 18:10 – 22:10

THUNDERBOLTS* (Marvel) (2h 6m): ore 16:00 – 20:00

  • Chiusura: Lun 12 maggio

Per informazioni e ticketing

Clicca qui e acquista il biglietto

Tel: 0931 959998 – App per smartphone: Webtic Città della notte – Pagina Facebook: Città della Notte

