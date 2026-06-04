Eventi Multisala Città della notte, programmazione film dal 4 al 9 giugno di

Ecco film in programmazione e orari nelle 3 sale di “Città della notte” (strada provinciale 3, bivio Augusta-Villasmundo) da giovedì 4 giugno a martedì 9 giugno 2026

Gio 4 – Ven 5 – Dom 7 – Mar 9 giugno

Masters of the Universe (N. Galitzine, J. Leto) (2h e 20m): ore 17:30 – 20:00

Scary Movie 6 (A. Faris, R. Hall, J. Abrahams) (1h e 36m): ore 17:15 – 19:00 – 21:00

Backrooms (C. Ejiofor, R. H. Reinsveen) (1h e 51m) (V.M. 14 anni): ore 19:00 – 21:00

Rufus – Il draghetto marino (G. Armand) (1h e 20m): ore 17:15

Sab 6 giugno

Masters of the Universe (N. Galitzine, J. Leto) (2h e 20m): ore 16:15 – 18:45

Scary Movie 6 (A. Faris, R. Hall, J. Abrahams) (1h e 36m): ore 18:00 – 21:15

Backrooms (C. Ejiofor, R. H. Reinsveen) (1h e 51m) (V.M. 14 anni): ore 19:45 – 21:45

Rufus – Il draghetto marino (G. Armand) (1h e 20m): ore 16:15

Chiusura: Lun 8 giugno

Per informazioni e ticketing

Clicca qui e acquista il biglietto

Tel: 0931 959998 – App: Webtic Città della notte – Pagina Facebook: Città della Notte

ARTICOLO PUBBLIRED